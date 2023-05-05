Macomb County man convicted in sexual assault of two girls, ages 6 & 8

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 45-year-old Macomb County man has been convicted in connection to sexually assaulting two minor girls in 2018.

Shannon Jones Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

Shannon Jones, of Roseville, has been convicted on eight counts of criminal sexual conduct. In just 35 minutes, Jones was convicted of five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under thirteen, defendant over seventeen, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, person under thirteen, defendant over seventeen and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Jones sexually assaulted two minor girls, ages six and eight, from September 2018 to December 2018 while he was living with their mother.

After that, he fled to Alabama, and the prosecutor's office agreed to extradite Jones in December 2020. U.S. Marshals apprehended him in Alabama in July 2021.

According to the prosecutor's office here's how Jones was sentenced:

30-60 years on counts one through three of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

Parolable life on fourth count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct

25-50 years on last count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (to be served consecutively after counts one to four)

10-15 years on two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct

Jones received credit for time served on the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge

So, in total, Jones will spend a minimum of 55 years in prison.

"I would like to thank Judge Chylinski for making sure this predator is in prison for the rest of his life so our children are safe," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Thank you to the Roseville Police Department for investigating this case and the U.S. Marshals for returning the defendant back to Macomb County to stand trial."