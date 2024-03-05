Macomb County man charged for allegedly possessing child porn, sexually abusing a dog

(CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County man has been charged after he allegedly possessed child sexually abusive materials and tortured a dog, the prosecutor's office said.

Robert Gregory Hagberg II, 37, was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime and killing/torturing of animals.

An intense Michigan State Police investigation got underway after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip.

Authorities discovered on Tuesday, Feb. 6, that Hagberg allegedly had several files on his computer of child sexually abusive materials and videos of him sexually abusing a dog while he was living in Warren.

Hagberg was arraigned on Feb. 20 and given a $250,000 cash bond. If released, he must have no contact with children or animals.

His probable cause conference was held on March 5. Hagberg asked for his bond to be reduced, but Warren District Court Judge Michael Chupa denied the request.

Hagberg will appear in court again on April 2.

"We will protect children from harm and ensure that those who exploit and harm them face the full consequences of their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "Thank you to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) who play a critical role in this mission and the Michigan State Police for their extensive investigation in this case. It is my duty to seek justice for those who have been wronged, especially when it involves vulnerable children and animals."