Macomb County man charged, accused of attempting to meet 13-year-old for sex

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a 26-year-old Macomb County man who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex was instead confronted by members of the group Dads Against Predators.

Sinan Kalemaj, of Sterling Heights, is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive activity and three counts of using a computer to commit a child sexually abusive activity. He received a $20,000 (10%) cash/surety bond and must not use his computer.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Kalemaj attempted to meet someone who he thought was the girl on March 27 after interacting on the internet. However, the girl he talked to was actually a member of the group Dads Against Predators.

Two of the members met up with Kalemaj and confronted him. He was arrested after police were called.

"It's great that our community looks out for one another and monitors neighborhoods and the internet to keep our citizens safe. Thank you to the Macomb County Sheriff's Department for taking the defendant into custody," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Kalemaj is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on April 11.