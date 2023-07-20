Watch CBS News
Politics

Macomb County GOP leaders respond to Michigan AG charging 16 people with election fraud

By Ibrahim Samra

/ CBS Detroit

Macomb County GOP leaders respond to Michigan AG charging 16 people with election fraud
Macomb County GOP leaders respond to Michigan AG charging 16 people with election fraud 02:06

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County Republicans are pushing back against Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel after she charged 16 Republicans with election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential election.

At a press conference Wednesday, State Rep. Josh Schriver, who represents most of northern Macomb County, made his comments on Nessel crystal clear. 

"Dana Nessel is a thug," Schriver said.

Many have referred to the group of electors as "fake electors," but Macomb County Republican Party Chairman Mark Forton says they're not.

"The 16 individuals under attack are not fake electors. They were elected illegally under Michigan law at the convention to represent the Republican Party as electors," Forton says.

Several officials called the charges an abuse of power and accused Nessel and other Democrats of the source of election fraud, not the 16 Republicans who have been recently charged.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Democratic Party Chair, Lavora Barnes, to respond to these accusations but was told comments by the Macomb GOP didn't feel like it was worth a response.

Barnes released a statement on Monday saying in part, "These Republicans attempted to undermine the very foundations of our democracy, and their actions are a stain on the proud history of our state and the rule of law."

Forton says he believes not one law has been broken by the 16 who are now facing eight felonies each.

"To people who don't agree, pick up a book and read. Look at the law. Look at the Michigan compiled law. Look at the Constitution of the United States and decide for yourself," Forton says.

Ibrahim Samra
ibrahim-samra.jpg

Ibrahim Samra joined the CBS Detroit news team as a multi-skilled journalist in September 2022.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 9:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.