Macomb County GOP leaders respond to Michigan AG charging 16 people with election fraud

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County Republicans are pushing back against Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel after she charged 16 Republicans with election fraud stemming from the 2020 presidential election.

At a press conference Wednesday, State Rep. Josh Schriver, who represents most of northern Macomb County, made his comments on Nessel crystal clear.

"Dana Nessel is a thug," Schriver said.

Many have referred to the group of electors as "fake electors," but Macomb County Republican Party Chairman Mark Forton says they're not.

"The 16 individuals under attack are not fake electors. They were elected illegally under Michigan law at the convention to represent the Republican Party as electors," Forton says.

Several officials called the charges an abuse of power and accused Nessel and other Democrats of the source of election fraud, not the 16 Republicans who have been recently charged.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the Michigan Democratic Party Chair, Lavora Barnes, to respond to these accusations but was told comments by the Macomb GOP didn't feel like it was worth a response.

Barnes released a statement on Monday saying in part, "These Republicans attempted to undermine the very foundations of our democracy, and their actions are a stain on the proud history of our state and the rule of law."

Forton says he believes not one law has been broken by the 16 who are now facing eight felonies each.

"To people who don't agree, pick up a book and read. Look at the law. Look at the Michigan compiled law. Look at the Constitution of the United States and decide for yourself," Forton says.