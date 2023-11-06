Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan deputy initiates traffic stop for flat tire, arrests man on weapons charge

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 6, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 6, 2023 02:15

MT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Macomb County deputy who was conducting a traffic stop for a vehicle's flat tire ended up arresting the passenger in the car on a weapons charge over the weekend.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Cotton spotted a vehicle -- a 2015 black Chevy Impala -- traveling north at slow speed on N. Gratiot at about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday. Cotton reported hearing a loud noise sounding like a flat tire and initiated a traffic stop.

Authorities say the deputy saw three people in the vehicle and an open backpack on the floor of the front passenger seat. The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Xzavier Spraggins from Detroit, moved his leg, and Cotton spotted what appeared to be the rail of an AR-style weapon in the backpack.

The sheriff's office says a Diamondback AR pistol, a 30-round magazine, and more than 40 bullets were also found in the bag. Authorities say the pistol was legally purchased but was not registered. 

Spraggins, who did not have a CPL on file, was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. He received an interim bond of $10,000.

First published on November 6, 2023 / 6:15 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.