One of two women identified after dog was stolen in Mount Clemens

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One of two women accused of stealing a dog in Mount Clemens earlier this month has been identified, and the Macomb County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating the second woman. 

"Thank you to everyone for their efforts in this case. We would still like to speak to the woman in blue wearing glasses," the sheriff's office said in an update on Wednesday.

The women were caught on camera taking the dog on Feb. 7. You can watch the video above. 

Authorities say a 35-pound beagle mix named Peanut escaped from his yard and later returned home while his owner was searching for him.

As an acquaintance of the owner was looking after the dog, two women, who followed Peanut to the house, approached the individual and took the dog, according to the sheriff's office. The women were seen leaving in a silver SUV and black Ford F-150.

Anyone with information or who can identify the woman can contact Detective Jaroma at 586-307-9456 or David.jaroma@macombcountymi.gov.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 12:06 AM EST

