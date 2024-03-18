Macomb County Community Mental Health honors mental health advocates and providers

(CBS DETROIT) - Asking for help with a problem might seem like a common solution, but when it comes to mental health, it's not always easy.

"There's so much that we can offer. And the first step is just for somebody to ask," said Tiffani Devon, the interim CEO at Macomb County Community Mental Health.

"People assume or make assumptions that because I might have a mental health illness or a substance use concern that makes me a less of a person or that makes me different or it makes other people uncomfortable. We want to create an environment where people recognize having a mental health illness or a substance use concern is the same as if somebody broke their leg. If you broke your leg, somebody would walk up, and say, 'How can I help you?' And that would be completely okay. When it comes to mental health and the use of substance, it should be the same."

One way Macomb County Community Mental Health is trying to reduce the stigma is through combined care.

"Having the physical health present with the behavioral health reduces stigma and takes care of the whole person. We can address not only behavioral health needs through CMH, but send the patient over and have their physical health need met right in the same building," said Karen Wood, a 2023 community partner award winner.

Macomb County Community Mental Health is highlighting those who are actively fighting against the stigma.

"I think the common thread amongst almost everyone that walks through the doors is somebody that just needs the empowerment of the community around them and so that community can identify I can do the I can do these things as an individual there's nothing that's going to necessarily stop me so realizing that everyone that walks through here despite having a mental illness is going to be capable of accomplishing of things," said Matt Jenkins, 2023 Drita Gjelaj Award winner.

The organization is gearing up to host its Mental Health Matters awards, honoring people on the front lines of the mental health crisis.

"It was exciting to see the first gala last year because I learned so much about what's going on in Macomb County. Because a lot of times you're stuck in your little world about all the problems you're having and trying to get things done, and you don't realize how many other people are out there doing so much," said Leonora Ruffner, a 2023 caregiver award winner.

While the recognition is nice, it's all about the community.

"I don't necessarily look at the community supporting us as much as we want them to tell us what they need, and then we'll be able to fulfill it. What I'm looking to do is get feedback on what worked and what didn't work so that we could evolve our services and make sure everything changes," said Susan Styf, a 2023 provider champion award recipient.

You can nominate someone for an award through Macomb County Community Mental Health.