Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney to retire after 30 years of service

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Beth Naftaly Kirshner, the Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, is set to retire in January after 30 years of service, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Kirshner has been an assistant prosecuting attorney since 1993 and has served in different courts such as the appellate division, and the Family Support Division during her tenure in the office, the prosecutor's office said.

Macomb County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Beth Naftaly Kirshner retires. Macomb County Prosecutor's Office

"I wish Beth the best in her new endeavor. She has done a terrific job with the Family Support Division Unit and will be dearly missed," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Kirshner oversaw the Family Support Division for over 10 years, also serving on various Boards and Committees for the Office of Child Support, according to the prosecutor's office.

"I am proud of the accomplishments of the Family Support Division. I had not planned on leaving the office since I love my job and the people that I work with. I have been teaching at night and online for over 15 years and have been offered a chance to embark on a new career. I am sad to leave the office, but I am excited that I am joining the faculty of Macomb Community College and will be part of their prestigious Law Enforcement Faculty. I am grateful for Carl Marlinga for hiring me and allowing me to serve the people of Macomb County and appreciate the support that Prosecutor Lucido has given me since he has taken office. I am excited for the next steps to teach full-time and help educate the students at Macomb Community College," Kirshner said.