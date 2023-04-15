Macomb County 911 dispatchers honored

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Macomb County 911 dispatchers were honored Friday as part of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is held every year during the second week of April as a time to formally acknowledge the contributions and sacrifices made by public safety dispatchers who are available 24/7 and are among the first and most critical contact citizens have with emergency services.

"This week, we're just taking the time out to honor out dispatchers who are really behind the scenes, but they are the most integral and first responders, per se, when those calls come, in either through 911 or a radio call from a police officer or deputy who need help," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is always looking for more 911 dispatchers who want to make a positive difference in their community.

Anyone looking to join the force can visit the Macomb County Sheriff's Office website for more information.