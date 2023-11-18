Macomb boy holds hot cocoa fundraiser to benefit Game on Cancer

MACOMB, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Supporting those battling cancer is a mission 12-year-old Harrison Pytel is passionate about.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Harrison held a hot cocoa fundraiser to benefit Game on Cancer, a program through Henry Ford that provides financial and other assistance for cancer patients in need.

Joe Pytel

When Harrison was only 9 years old, he started holding fundraisers to raise money for this program and, to date, has collected more than $10,000 to donate to Game On Cancer.

His dad, Joe Pytel, says his son was inspired to do this after Harrison's uncle passed away from cancer in January 2020.

"Uncle Brad was 34 when he died, and Harrison and his siblings were very close with him. Harrison decided to start a lemonade stand in late 2020 and made a few dollars. One day, while out to dinner with his grandparents, he saw a donation box for veterans. He decided to put his earnings in the donation box. This led him to decide to make all proceeds donations going forward."

Joe said in 2021, Harrison used proceeds from his lemonade stand to buy two truckloads of toys, clothes, and other items for the Macomb Foster Closet.

Pictured is 12-year-old Harrison Pytel. Joe Pytel

He soon after became involved with Game on Cancer and has been raising money since. His team is named the Uncle Brad Stand in honor of Harrison's uncle.

To support Harrison and his fundraising efforts, you can donate here.

"Game On Cancer supports local families as they either battle cancer or support someone battling cancer. It is important to Harrison that people going through such a terrible time in their life get the support they need," said Joe.