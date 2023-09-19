Watch CBS News
Mackinac Bridge will stop accepting Canadian cash for tolls on Oct. 1

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority is reminding visitors that Canadian cash will no longer be accepted for tolls, effective Oct. 1.

The MBA decided to make this change and stop accepting Canadian currency as the bridge is not an international bridge, and the MBA cannot offer visitors an attractive change rate. 

"When the MBA receives Canadian currency for tolls, MBA Board policy requires seeking two exchange rates from two different banks," according to the MBA. "After selecting a bank based on those rates, the MBA then must pay for an armored vehicle to transport the cash and pay wire fees for the amount exchanged."

Due to these costs, the MBA charges $8 Canadian currency for the $4 U.S. currency toll.

They usually get about $4,000 in Canadian money every month. 

In addition, the MBA says that many visitors from Canada use credit or debit cards to pay the Mackinac Bridge's toll, as the exchange rate is better. 

