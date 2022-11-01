This day in history: Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Sixty-five years ago, the Mackinac Bridge opened to traffic on Nov. 1, 1957.

Construction on the 5-mile bridge began on May 7, 1954, according to the Mackinac Bridge Authority. It is the fifth largest suspension bridge in the world.

Historic Mackinac Bridge Construction images. Pre-opening cavalcade of M. B. A. Members & guests making inspection tour of Mackinac Bridge. Sara J. Gross (courtesy of Mackinac Bridge Authority)

In 1951, the authority submitted a report stating that the bridge could be built with the support of revenue bonds for $86 million. However, the legislation to finance it halted until 1952.

Within a year, the authority attempted to sell the bonds but was unsuccessful due to the market weakening and not enough bidders. Officials say the market eventually recovered and $99.8 million worth of bonds were bought by investors all over the United States.

The bridge was designed by engineer David B. Steinman.

Nov. 1, 1957, was a pretty big day, marking the official opening of the Mighty Mackinac Bridge 65 years ago.

State officials say the 200 millionth vehicle crossed the bridge on June 15, 2022.

According to a press release, Kurt and Anna Dalman and their children, Seth and Teresa, were heading to Pictured Rocks when they crossed the bridge. The family from Tawas City says they were surprised when they learned that they hit the new milestone.

State officials say authority Chairman Patrick Gleason met the family outside the toll plaza and gave the family a framed print of the bridge as well as a gift basket of local items.