Mackinac Bridge partially closed on Friday due to high winds

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - If you're planning to travel further, officials say the Mackinac Bridge is partially closed due to high winds.

According to the Mackinac Bridge Authority, the bridge is closed to all vehicles except passenger cars, passenger vans and empty pickup trucks (no tonneau covers, bed caps or similar items are permitted).

Officials say they are experiencing winds between 50 to 64 mph in the Straits of Mackinac. Additionally, wind is blowing at about 50 mph across the bridge.

"The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring wind speeds at various points along the structure. Additional steps will be implemented if conditions change," the authority said in an update.

The authority urges travelers to reduce speed to 20 mph as they approach the bridge.