Mackinac Bridge Authority will no longer issue refunds for tokens

(CBS DETROIT) - If anyone has any bridge tokens, they must be returned by Dec. 31 for reimbursement, the Mackinac Bridge Authority announced Monday.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority stopped accepting tokens in the toll lanes three years ago, in September of 2019.

MBA officials say that interest in redeeming tokens has also diminished and they believe 1% of all tokens issued remain in circulation.

"Only a few customers bring in tokens anymore for reimbursement, and there is quite a paperwork process each time they do," said MBA Bridge Director Kim Nowack. "We've given customers three years to sell back their tokens to us, and it's time to turn remaining tokens into collectors' items."

People can redeem tokens at the MBA office at the north end of the Mackinac Bridge until Dec. 31.

Officials say many tokens were purchased for a lower cost, but they can be redeemed at the full price of $4 for the first 24 tokens and $1.50 per token after that.

In addition to this, bridge officials say commemorative sets of Prentiss Brown and David Steinman, along with eight different designs in honor of Mackinac Straights ferries, will remain available to purchase as keepsakes.