UAW members reject tentative contract deal with Mack Trucks, will go on strike early Monday

Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.

Union President Shawn Fain said in a letter to Mack parent company Volvo Trucks that 73% of workers voted against the deal in results counted on Sunday.

"As you are aware, UAW members and workers across the economy are mobilizing to demand their fair share," Fain wrote. "Over the last three months, we have met with Company representatives in an effort to address issues raised by our members. The Union remains open to exploring all options for reaching an agreement, but clearly we are not there yet."

The UAW represents about 4,000 Mack workers in three states. Union leaders had reached a tentative agreement on the deal on Oct. 1.

The deal included a 19% pay raise over the life of the contract.

"We are surprised and disappointed that the UAW has chosen to strike, which we feel is unnecessary," Mack president Stephen Roy said in a statement Sunday.

"We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and remain confident that we will be able to arrive at an agreement that delivers competitive wages and benefits for our employees and their families, while safeguarding our future as a competitive company and stable long-term employer," Roy added. "We look forward to returning to negotiations as soon as possible."

Fain said in his letter to Volvo Trucks' head of labor relations that employees working early Monday will exit the factories after performing tasks needed to prevent damage to company equipment.

The workers are in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.

Thousands of UAW members across at least 20 states were already striking as the union attempted to reach a deal with the Big Three automakers.