M1 Concourse in Metro Detroit announces 2024 lineup of events

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – If you're a car enthusiast, the M1 Concourse in Pontiac is gearing up for a jam-packed season.

"Our two big festival events of the year are the Woodward Dream Show which happens the third weekend in August during dream cruise week…and then our American Speed Festival," said CEO Tim McGrane.

McGrane says part of the Woodward Dream Show will include celebrating 60 years of the 1964 Pontiac GTO and adding a new show on Wednesday, Aug. 14, called Corvettes on Woodward.

M1 Concourse

"There has been an event that's happened for many years called Corvettes on Woodward which has happened at one of the hotels further down Woodward. And that event is now moving up here on a Wednesday. Corvettes on Woodward will happen at M1 Concourse. We very much want to make sure that this end of Woodward and the city of Pontiac and M1 Concourse becomes its own part of the Woodward experience," McGrane said.

The city of Pontiac formally declared Friday, Aug. 16, Pontiac GTO day to mark the classic vehicle's 60th anniversary.

McGrane says professional NASCAR driver Richard Petty will be named the Master of Motorsports this year at the American Speed Festival, which takes place Oct. 3 through Oct. 6.

These are just a few of the many exciting highlights happening at M1 for car lovers to enjoy.

"That's what this facility is all about. A lot of the time, people will drive past here, and they'll see we're not open to everybody all the time, so it's very important to us that these events are open to the public events," said McGrane.

Visit M1 Concourse's website to purchase tickets or learn more about the events held there this year.

Kids ages 6 and under are admitted for free, while discounted tickets are available for seniors, active-duty, and retired military personnel.