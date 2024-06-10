Major road construction project begins on M-53 in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A major road construction project began Monday on a stretch of M-53 in northern Macomb County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is resurfacing M-53 between 27 Mile and 34 roads. During construction, M-53 will be down to one lane in each direction, and the closure will last until Aug. 24.

"I think it might hurt us a little bit, hopefully not," said Cathy Osebold, owner of MJC Marketplace in downtown Romeo.

Osebold said M-53 is a common route customers travel to get to her store, and she wants to remind those customers there are alternate ways to travel to her location.

"I would say going down what we call Old Van Dyke, which was the bypass here, that's definitely a way, 32 Mile, and coming from the east or the west either way," Osebold said.

Osebold's store is located on Main Street, just north of 32 Mile Road.

Kim McClain, an engineer with MDOT, said the reason for the project is to resurface M-53 by using a technique called Capesealing, which is three layers of concrete and asphalt.

According to MDOT, in late summer, M-53 will be closed between 33 Mile and 34 Mile roads for approximately one week. All work is expected to be finished in late August.

The $5.3 million investment is expected to directly and indirectly create 64 jobs.