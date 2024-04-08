Experiencing the total solar eclipse from Luna Pier, Michigan

LUNA PIER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Most people will remember where they were, who they were with, and the memories that come with the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse, but if you're in Luna Pier, as soon as you enter the tiny town, you'll see a stand across the street from the only gas station that is selling merch so people can cherish the memory.

There are hoodies, T-shirts and officially approved eclipse glasses.

Khalil Gray has all the total eclipse merchandise.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some people, and it is one of the wonders that God has sent down to us, so I figured I'd come down here and make it happen that way," said Gray.

Gray is capitalizing on this once-in-a-lifetime natural phenomenon by making some money to produce and make his films.

"I hope to sell out of everything, so come down here and get it," said Gray.

Gray says he'll be across from the only gas station in town until sunset.

"It'll be the first time I have seen it and experienced it, but as we say, the moon, the sun, the stars are all created by the almighty, so this is one of his signs and one of his wonders," said Gray.

The problem is that the city of Luna Pier is roughly 1.5 square miles and about 1,300 people live there, so the mayor advised against people coming here due to the lack of available space. However, it is the only city in Michigan that will experience 100% totality from the solar eclipse.

Gray said he missed the last one, so he needed to take advantage of this one because Michigan won't experience it again for a long time.

"Three one three is the area code of Detroit, so I hope everybody comes out here, has a good time, understands what's going on, and can benefit from it in a loving environment," said Gray.

The eclipse begins at 1:57 p.m. Totality begins at 3:13:05 p.m. Totality ends at 3:13:24 p.m., so Luna Pier will experience 100% blockage of the sun for 19 seconds.

The total solar eclipse ends at 4:26 p.m.

The next time the U.S. will be in the path of a total solar eclipse will be Aug. 23, 2044, but the Detroit area will not be in the path of totality for that one.