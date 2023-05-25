Loved ones take part in North Branch Senior Swing following tragedy

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Following a utility terrain vehicle crash in Lapeer County that took the life of a North Branch High School teen, another remains hospitalized.

The siblings of Nadia Clark stepped in to let the community know that if she could, their sister would be at her Senior Swing.

The Senior Swing at North Branch High School allows families and community members to line the streets of their town, while the school's marching band leads the way for the seniors as they walk out of their school for the final time.

"She was waiting on this, counting on this," says Kyler Clark, Nadia's younger brother. He is a drummer in the band and could be seen wearing Nadia's graduation gown during the event.

"It was tough because I didn't earn that. My sister did. Really, with a lot of work," says Kyler, who wasn't the only sibling there.

Nadia's sister, Jadelinn Richardson, carried her color guard captain's flag.

"Being able to stick together through a time like this when our family is going through so much, there's no question to it," Jadelinn says.

Jadelinn says her family is tight-knit, making the decision to carry the flag a no-brainer.

"It's just kind of blowing my mind how all of the love and outpour that the community has given our families in this is really making a difference," she says.

GoFundMe and MealTrain pages are set up for both the families of Kendall Coulter, who lost her life in the crash, and Nadia Clark, who remains hospitalized.