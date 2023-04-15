Loved ones remember slain teen with vigil held at Cass Tech

(CBS DETROIT) - Family and friends of a Detroit teen honored his life Friday at a vigil, where hundreds showed up to pay their respect.

Markel Harvey, Jr. was shot and killed by a stray bullet last Friday, leaving his loved ones mourning his untimely death.

Green and white balloons filled Cass Tech's football field where the vigil was held, lifting his spirit up in prayer and sharing comforting memories.

The 16-year-old's family says Harvey was known as a stellar kid with an unforgettable personality.

"It is sad to be here, but it does make us all feel really joyful that he had so many people who he impacted," said Harvey's cousin Teachia Turrentine. "His life meant something to so many people. So, we know him as a family member, but these are not just family members who are out here. These are our friends, these are just acquaintances who he may not have been super close with, but that again speaks to his infectious presence and in the midst of sorrow and a hard time it just feels good to know that people loved him and that he was a good person, not just with us but with everybody."

Harvey was a junior and honor student at Cass Tech.

His funeral will be held next Saturday at Abundant Life Church at noon in Garden City.