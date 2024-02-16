Watch CBS News
Looking for a Lenten fish fry in Metro Detroit? Here's an interactive map

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Lenten fish fry season has returned, and several churches across Metro Detroit are hosting fish fries. 

Lent is a 40-day period Christians observe with prayer, fasting and giving. The holy period begins on Ash Wednesday and goes until Easter. 

Churches hold fish fries on Lenten Fridays when those observing abstain from eating meat

Several Metro Detroit churches are hosting fish fries this season, and the Archdiocese of Detroit has its "Fish Fry Finder," an interactive map with fish fry locations. 

The map has filters to search for fish fry locations with dine-in, carry-out and delivery options. Only one church on the list has the option for delivery, and it's St. Isaac Jogues Parish in St. Clair Shores.

Once you find a fish fry location near you on the map, you can click on the name of the church to find more information about times, prices and what's offered. 

February 16, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

