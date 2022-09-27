Local organization DRAW bringing relief to Hurricane Ian victims

(CBS DETROIT) - Disaster Relief At Work.

It's the name and mission of an organization dedicated to helping distressed families.

"We're always prepared for floods, hurricanes, tornadoes," DRAW Executive Director Greg Martin.

"This is the latest in the round of storms that have been coming through. It's going to be a big one and so its going to take extra effort from everybody to make it happen."

For over a decade DRAW has completed 108 missions, bringing supplies to victims of natural disasters.

"Many people have to deal with the loss of property, loss of memories, loss of things they have stored in a basement in a closet they've always cared about but couldn't evacuate quickly enough or get it out quick enough and so watching them go through that, it is gut-wrenching." Martin said.

Martin and dozens of volunteers are packing up and getting ready to head to West Florida, to put boots on the ground in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

"It's possible the storm could impact a number of areas so we do our homework ahead of time to figure out who might be on the ground, who might be a good distribution partner and where the need is the most that we can meet it," Martin said.

Martin says it takes a network to help families recover.

A duty he says he's committed to, helping families get one step closer to rebuilding their lives.

"Whether that's cleaning supplies, a tarp, food, water, whatever it is we can get them in that moment's notice, that's what we'll do," Martin said.