Local man whips up Men Bake Cookies business in New Hudson

NEW HUDSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's nothing better than homemade cookie dough. Michael Skyring has his recipes down pat. He's the man behind Men Bake Cookies in New Hudson.

"I love the idea of creating something new like a new flavor. It inspires me and makes me want to bake more things, try different things, kind of go outside my comfort zone a little bit," said Skyring.

On a whim a few years ago, Skyring put on his baker's hat to make cookies for his daughter's birthday.

Pictured is Michael Skyring, the owner of Men Bake Cookies in New Hudson, MI. Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

Turns out, he was pretty good at it.

"I just kind of caught on, so the next thing I was just sort of making sugar cookies for events and showers and weddings," Skyring stated.

Dough so fresh, his business took off. Skyring's cookies are also one of a kind.

"I like how they're crunchy on the outside, soft on the inside. I don't love crunchy cookies, so I don't make crunchy cookies. Ours are pretty soft, pretty gooey in the center," he stated.

The best part is the variety of flavors crafted daily and baked to perfection.

A business served fresh out of the oven only a few weeks ago.

"Enjoy them. I mean, you never see anybody sad eating a cookie," said Skyring as he laughed.

Men Bake Cookies is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at 56849 Grand River Ave Suite #3, New Hudson, MI 48165.

In addition, Skyring sells his cookies at the farmers market in South Lyon on Saturdays, and he also takes custom orders.