ADL, Jewish leader reacts to Kanye West's antisemitic rants

(CBS DETROIT) - "He's called for violence, and that's where a line needs to be drawn, that's where we're concerned," said Carolyn Normandin, the director of the Anti-Defamation League, or ADL, Detroit region.

Normandin is reacting to recent antisemitic statements made by Kanye West in recent weeks, including a now-removed tweet where he stated he "would go def con 3 on the Jewish people."

"We've had more incidents reported to our office this year than we ever have," Normandin explained.

According to data compiled by the ADL, the number of reported antisemitic incidents have more than doubled in the past 10 years.

That's not the worst part about what Kanye West has stated publicly, according to Normandin.

"What has happened recently, with Kanye West, is that he doubled down and in no uncertain terms, his rhetoric has gotten worse," Normandin said.

Jewish communities across the state are feeling the affects of West's statements.

"As a Rabbi and someone who deals with students, I usually try to respond to the people to the student instead of the antisemite," said Rabbi Bentzion Shemtov, the co-director of the Chabad Jewish Center at Michigan State University.

Rabbi Shemtov now teaches a private course specifically aimed at helping students deal with the negativity of antisemitism, but in a positive way.

"The underlying of the course is how to beat it with purpose, positivity and pride and stressing that positive, rather than the method of hunkering down and hiding your Jewishness," said Rabbi Shemtov.

In the meantime, Normandin said she does expect the number of antisemitic incidents to increase in the near future.

"I expect we're going to have incidents continued to be reported to us until the end of the year," Normandin said.