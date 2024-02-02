Local effort aimed at promoting quality food in Detroit gas stations

(CBS DETROIT) - Affordable and healthy food options inside gas stations and convenience stores in the city of Detroit have long been a focus of the City Council and activists.

The Michigan Petroleum Association and the Michigan Association of Convenience Stores are calling on gas stations across Detroit to offer a better experience for customers and better quality food.

"We want to make sure we promote having good food quality in our stores for all of our customers," said Mark Griffin, president of both associations.

Griffin said the associations have developed a food quality plan for gas stations and convenience that are members of the groups.

Griffin said food suppliers have an obligation to provide quality food that isn't expired as well as access to restrooms for patrons.

"We believe this is the right way to serve your neighborhood," Griffin said.

The Mobil Gas Station, located at 2010 E. Jefferson, is the first store to commit to the new food quality plan. The station is owned by Michigan Fuels and is pledging to make sure customers continue to have quality food.

Sydney Lee is a station manager at Mobil and also lives and works in the community. She said she understands how important it is to listen to the needs of customers.

"We got fresh fruits, we got hot food that's in the back, we have microwaves, you know a lot of people don't have microwaves, you know make sure they got what they need because that's all that matters," Lee said.

Griffin said that over the next few months, the associations will be reaching out to gas station owners across the city of Detroit to get their commitment to their cause.

In the city of Detroit, nearly a third of resident have no access to their own transportation, which means that many must rely on neighborhood gas stations and convenience stores to provide basic items like fresh fruits and quality foods.

Moving forward, Griffin said he is optimistic other gas station owners will join the efforts. In the city of Detroit, many areas suffer from "food deserts" which is a lack of access to quality food.

"And that's why it's so important to do this food quality statement so that we are doing the best thing we can for the community and again being good neighbors"

Residents are able to report establishments selling expired food through the Michigan Department of Health here.