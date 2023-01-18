Artist, Brayden, hoping to make big moves in Motown

(CBS DETROIT) - The artist known as Brayden is a really talented musician, singer and songwriter. The 21-year-old is following a new trend of artist - one that can do it all themselves.

Artists like Jon Batiste, Tash Sultana, Masego and now Brayden - all have something in common. They can play every instrument needed to compose an entire song. They can sing and play several instruments.

"I can play piano the best, but I like playing guitar the most because I can take it with me anywhere, I can play about 7 instruments right now," Brayden said.

These one-man-band, or one-woman-band style of musicians seem to be redefining the music industry much like social media influencers are redefining the production of media.

"We're creating music and you have to have complete control of that," said Brayden.

Additionally, Brayden has incredible production skills and he writes most of his music on his iPhone.

He also built his own website from his iPhone.

Currently, he spends most of his days in a Southfield Studio writing and recording music for an album he's working on.

Brayden recently moved to Detroit from Arizona after being signed to a local record label, called KAN Records. He hopes to make some big moves in the music industry in the near future.