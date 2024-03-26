Livonia police search for woman who walked away from care facility
LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Livonia Police Department is searching for endangered missing 54-year-old Robyn Williams.
Police say Williams was reported missing Tuesday after she walked away from a long-term care facility in the area of Five Mile Road and Harrison Street.
Williams is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 235 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a purple jumpsuit and plink slide-style shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Livonia police at 734-466-2470.