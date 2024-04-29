Watch CBS News
Authorities investigate after Livonia middle school student gives gun to staff member

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An investigation is underway after a Livonia middle school student brought a gun on Monday.

In a letter to families, school officials said the student went to a support staff member and expressed concerns before voluntarily giving the gun to a staff member. The student's issues were unrelated to threats toward students, staff or the school.

A preliminary investigation revealed the student did not show the gun to anyone before surrendering it. The staff member gave the gun to the school security officer before calling Livonia police.

The school did not release the student's age or any other details about the incident.

Officials say the school was put on hold-in-place, meaning students remained in the classroom until someone cleared the hallways.

Opsommer said additional school social workers would be at the school beginning Tuesday for students. 

First published on April 29, 2024 / 6:21 PM EDT

