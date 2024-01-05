Livonia man charged after allegedly setting fire to historic building in Tennessee

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) - Jeffery Scott Cicirelli, 33, of Livonia was charged in connection to a historic building fire in downtown Morristown, Tennessee on Tuesday, the Morristown Police Department announced.

Morristown Police Department

During the time of the fire, the building was vacant and was set to undergo renovations, officials said. The fire spread from the basement to the roof and the building eventually collapsed, fire crews said.

City of Morristown

Firefighters were able to put the fire out after 12 hours but continued to monitor hot spots.

"At the height of the event, we had four aerial trucks attacking the fire in addition to the firefighters on the ground. We estimate that 3,000 to 4,000 gallons of water per minute were put on the building over the course of several hours," Fire Marshal Billy Hale said.

Cicierelli was staying at a west-end motel for several days after his vehicle broke down while traveling, investigation shows.

City of Morristown

Officers said they do not think Cicierelli has any connection to the Morristown area.

Cicirelli was charged with arson, reckless endangerment, burglary, and vandalism, according to police. He is currently in custody.

During the time of the fire, police first noticed Cicierelli in the area asking first responders questions. Officers worked quickly to collect evidence and determine a suspect, the department said.

"The loss of this iconic building at the center of the city is certainly tragic, but I have no doubt that the growth and vitality we have seen downtown in recent years will continue. And I am certain that this corner will soon return as a cornerstone to downtown," Mayor Gary Chesney said.

The structural inspection was able to move forward, determining that certain sections of the wall would have to be demolished.

City officials said it is working with the property owner to determine a plan of action and is expected to determine the timeline for reopening streets.

One firefighter was hurt while putting out the fire but officials said there were no additional injuries or fatalities.