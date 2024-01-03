Livonia homeowners could be responsible for removing deer carcasses

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Livonia homeowners could soon be picking up the tab to remove dead deer from their property. And it won't be cheap.

"We had a skunk once that had a disease or something we had to have it removed," said Livonia homeowner Brent Morton.

Morton has lived in Livonia for over a decade and says he's no stranger to having a few animals in his yard. As the city aims for residents to pick up the tab for removing dead carcasses, he's perplexed.

"There's more than a few hunters in the area. There could be some sort of volunteer force," Morton said.

City leaders say that within the last year, public works took 205 calls for removing carcasses from homeowner backyards. Experts say the price tag will run you a few hundred bucks.

"The most I've ever charged is $500-600, and again, that's a situation where the people's backyard is a lake, or pond, a big piece of water where I had to get waist deep into it," said Chris Brasseur of Brasseur Animal Removal.

On the cheaper side, deer removals can cost as low as $300.

Another issue is the legality the city faces if something is damaged in your yard. That's why city leaders created an alternative.

"Our trash contractor will pick up the deer free of charge from the road. So, you, as a resident, will take that deer from wherever in your yard and bring it out to the road," said Livonia City Councilman Rob Donovic.

For Morton, having to move the deceased animal causes concerns, especially with unknown diseases running rampant.

"I do see the reasoning, but I would also agree to a waiver. You know, some kind of paperwork or something," he said.

This is an ongoing discussion that the city is having with residents, and it's an issue city leaders consider a regional one. City leaders hope to work with other neighboring municipalities on ways to lower the deer population in the area itself.