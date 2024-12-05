Watch CBS News
Livonia dealership has license suspended, accused of leasing used vehicles as new

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — A car dealership in Livonia has had its license suspended for allegedly leasing used vehicles as new. 

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) suspended the license of LaFontaine Motors of Livonia Inc., also known as LaFontaine Hyundai of Livonia, for "imminent harm to public," the department said in a news release. 

The dealership, located at 34715 Plymouth Road in Livonia, is accused of multiple violations of the Michigan Vehicle Code, including falsifying documentation to misrepresent a used vehicle as a new one. 

The state accuses the dealership of the following violations: 

  • Falsely stating that a customer had not taken delivery of a vehicle to lease the vehicle as new to another customer 
  • Fraudulently certifying a vehicle as new on an MDOS Application for Title and Registration 
  • Misrepresenting a used vehicle as a new one
  • Failing to have a title in immediate possession with the odometer information properly completed 
  • Not properly issuing a temporary registration 
  • Not properly completing an MDOS Application for Title and Registration 
  • Not making an application for title and registration in the purchaser's name within 21 days of vehicle delivery 

"These violations created an ongoing imminent threat to the public health, safety or welfare of the public, requiring emergency action," officials said. 

MDOS is reviewing the case and considering whether to refer it to the Michigan Attorney General's Office. 

CBS News Detroit has reached out to LaFontaine Automotive Group for comment. 

Consumers who have a complaint against the dealership can call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 844-372-8356.

