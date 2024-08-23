Michigan investigating Livingston County Sheriff's Office for allegedly violating Campaign Finance Act

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Bureau of Elections confirmed that it is investigating the Livingston County Sheriff's Office for allegedly violating the state's Campaign Finance Act.

The department did not provide details on the investigation but said it received two complaints against the sheriff's office and Sheriff Michael Murphy. However, Murphy disputes the allegations.

"I do not believe I violated the Campaign Finance Act. I welcome the investigation," he said in a statement to CBS News Detroit.

State records show that Murphy was accused of violating the act in 2018 for appearing in then-Attorney General Bill Schuette's campaign video for governor with a marked sheriff's vehicle. Murphy was fined $100 to the state of Michigan and $100 to the county.

The current investigation comes after former President Donald Trump visited the sheriff's office on Tuesday. Trump was accompanied by law enforcement standing behind him and three staged sheriff's office vehicles. The event was closed to the public.

Prior to the event, Murphy shared details about Trump's visit and clarified that it was intended as a press conference, not a political event.

"There will be about 150 folks from the press here. There will be some special guests that are by invitation only, and when I say some, that number is going to be about 70. So again, it's really just a press conference; the former president is coming to address the press regarding safety and crime," he said in a video posted on the department's Facebook page.