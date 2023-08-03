Livingston County man found dead in suspected animal attack
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Livingston County deputies found a man's body Wednesday morning who they believe may have been killed in a domestic animal attack.
At about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, deputies were conducting a follow-up at a home in the 8000 block of Faussett Road in Tyrone Township.
The deputies discovered a deceased man behind the residence.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the 68-year-old man was found dead in what they suspect was a domestic animal attack.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says that no foul play is suspected.
The man was taken to a local hospital for an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing.
