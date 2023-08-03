Watch CBS News
Livingston County man found dead in suspected animal attack

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Livingston County deputies found a man's body Wednesday morning who they believe may have been killed in a domestic animal attack. 

At about 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, deputies were conducting a follow-up at a home in the 8000 block of Faussett Road in Tyrone Township. 

The deputies discovered a deceased man behind the residence.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the 68-year-old man was found dead in what they suspect was a domestic animal attack. 

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says that no foul play is suspected. 

The man was taken to a local hospital for an autopsy. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on August 3, 2023 / 8:45 AM

