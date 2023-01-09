Video: Livingston County deputy stops fleeing vehicle from crossing over I-96

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Livingston County deputy utilized a ramming maneuver to keep a fleeing vehicle from going in the wrong direction on Interstate 96.

Video of the incident was shared on the Livingston County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

Police say at about 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 8, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on the freeway near M-59 in Howell Township. The 2021 Toyota Rav4 displayed a stolen registration plate fled at a speed of 100 mph. Deputies say as Fowlerville police put out stop sticks, the vehicle crossed over the median on I-96.

Police say the deputy "performed a PIT maneuver (precision immobilization technique)" and stopped the vehicle from traveling in the wrong direction.

Watch the video below:

A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody. No injuries were reported, and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Police say the stolen plate belonged to a 2012 Ford Taurus. The vehicle driven by the suspect was reported stolen out of the Southfield Police Department.

The incident is under investigation.