Livingston County sheriff's deputy rescues 2 people from burning vehicle

Livingston County Deputy Lonnie Chapman is being recognized after he rescued two people last week in a burning vehicle. Livingston County Sheriff's Office

(CBS DETROIT) - A Livingston County deputy is being recognized after he rescued two people last week from a burning vehicle.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Lonnie Chapman was on patrol last Monday when he attempted to pull over a speeding truck that eventually crashed into a tree.

"Deputy Chapman was able to help the passenger out without issue, but found that the driver's foot was stuck under the dash," read the post. "Acting quickly, deputy Chapman got into the truck and was able to free the driver's foot before dragging him to safety."

The driver was transported to the hospital a broken ankle and leg injuries.

Authorities say the crash caused a fire, which melted the license plate.

"There's no question that Deputy Chapman saved the driver's life," Sheriff Michael Murphy said in the post. "We're proud that he's part of our team."