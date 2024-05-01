Live Nation's $25 concert ticket sale begins next week. Here's a list of Michigan shows.

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Live Nation's annual concert ticket sale begins next week, and music fans can get $25 tickets to shows heading to Metro Detroit.

From Wednesday, May 8, through Tuesday, May 14, fans can visit Live Nation's website to get the discounted tickets for shows including Missy Elliot, Jennifer Lopez, James Taylor, Cage The Elephant, Dan + Shay and more.

The $25 ticket price includes all fees. Taxes will be added at checkout according to each city, state, and venue.

Participating shows for $25 tickets in Michigan

Comerica Park

9/4/2024 - Green Day

Little Caesars Arena



6/30/2024 - AJR

7/31/2024 - Jennifer Lopez

8/9/2024 - Xscape and SWV

8/15/2024 - Missy Elliott

8/23/2024 - Incubus & Coheed and Cambria

10/11/2024 - Maxwell and Jazmine Sullivan

10/14/2024 - P!nk

10/15/2024 - P!nk

11/20/2024 - Creed

Pine Knob Music Theatre



6/6/2024 - Hootie & The Blowfish

6/14/2024 - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

6/15/2024 - Styx & Foreigner

6/21/2024 - Maroon 5

6/23/2024 - James Taylor

6/25/2024 - Santana

7/2/2024 - Janet Jackson

7/6/2024 - Kidz Bop Kids

7/7/2024 - Third Eye Blind

7/17/2024 - Chicago & Earth, Wind & Fire

7/21/2024 - Train & REO Speedwagon

7/23/2024 - Limp Bizkit

8/1/2024 - Dan + Shay

8/4/2024 - John Fogerty

8/6/2024 - Thirty Seconds To Mars

8/7/2024 - Five Finger Death Punch

8/10/2024 - Barbie Symphony

8/15/2024 - The Doobie Brothers

8/23/2024 - Bret Michaels

8/30/2024 - Rob Zombie

9/10/2024 - Cage the Elephant

9/11/2024 - Staind & Breaking Benjamin

9/13/2024 - Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top

9/19/2024 - The Marley Brothers

9/21/2024 - Megadeth

9/28/2024 - RIFF Fest Featuring Godsmack

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/29/2024 - NEEDTOBREATHE

6/8/2024 - Parker McCollum

6/9/2024 - Maggie Rogers

6/12/2024 - A Day To Remember

6/14/2024 - Billy Currington & Larry Fleet

6/15/2024 - Brothers Osborne

6/18/2024 - Pixies & Modest Mouse

6/26/2024 - Bryson Tiller

7/6/2024 - Whiskey Myers

7/12/2024 - Mother Mother & Cave Town

7/18/2024 - Jamey Johnson

7/27/2024 - 311 & AWOLNATION

8/10/2024 - Lamb Of God & Mastodon

8/11/2024 - Tedeschi Trucks Band

8/16/2024 - Bush

8/17/2024 - Cody Jinks

8/20/2024 - Lindsey Stirling

8/22/2024 - Deep Purple

8/24/2024 - O.A.R. (...of a revolution.)

8/25/2024 - The Roots

8/31/2024 - Wallows

9/20/2024 - Clutch & Rival Sons

9/25/2024 - The National & The War on Drugs

9/30/2024 - Meghan Trainor

Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

6/4/2024 - Orville Peck

6/15/2024 - Donny Osmond

6/25/2024 - Roger Daltrey

7/5/2024 - The Beach Boys

7/16/2024 - Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

7/20/2024 - Warren Haynes

7/26/2024 - Thomas Dolby (Totally Tubular Festival)

7/28/2024 - The Music of ABBA with the DSO

8/10/2024 - Classic Albums Live - Purple Rain

9/23/2024 - Vampire Weekend