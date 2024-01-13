Live horse races at Northville Downs canceled due to winter storm
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Gaming Control (MGCB) canceled live horse races scheduled at Northville Downs on Saturday due to the winter storm, according to a press release.
"It's essential that we exercise caution to ensure the safety and well-being of the horses and all those involved in their care and administration of the harness races at Northville," Henry Williams, MGCB Executive Director said. "Like yesterday, I have issued another order today that Saturday's scheduled races are canceled because of the weather."
A decision is expected to be made at a later date as to whether the canceled races will be rescheduled.
