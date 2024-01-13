Watch CBS News
Local News

Live horse races at Northville Downs canceled due to winter storm

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Gaming Control (MGCB) canceled live horse races scheduled at Northville Downs on Saturday due to the winter storm, according to a press release. 

"It's essential that we exercise caution to ensure the safety and well-being of the horses and all those involved in their care and administration of the harness races at Northville," Henry Williams, MGCB Executive Director said. "Like yesterday, I have issued another order today that Saturday's scheduled races are canceled because of the weather."  

A decision is expected to be made at a later date as to whether the canceled races will be rescheduled.  

First published on January 13, 2024 / 3:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.