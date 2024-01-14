Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is active while Rams safety Fuller is out for wild-card playoff game

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is active for the wild-card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, a week after a left knee injury put his status in doubt.

Rams safety Jordan Fuller, the team's second-leading tackler, was ruled out after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Los Angeles did have tight end Tyler Higbee and right guard Kevin Dotson in the lineup after both were questionable with injuries.

The Lions previously ruled out punt returner and receiver Kalif Raymond, who left last week's win over Minnesota with a knee injury. Banged-up tight end James Mitchell and reserve cornerback Jerry Jacobs were also inactive, and placed on injured reserve.

Detroit signed cornerback Chase Lucas and tight end Anthony Firsker to add depth, and elevated fullback Jason Cabinda and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu from the practice squad.

The Rams bolstered their roster by activating defensive back Duke Shelley and elevating linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi from their practice squad.