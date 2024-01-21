Lions feast on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Zoo

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo has some lions of their own and the zoo says the animals had a little added motivation during their daily enrichment activity Sunday.

The zoo shared a social media video showing their lions chewing up a football-shaped item with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on it.

GO LIONS! 🦁 These lions had a little added motivation during their daily enrichment activity. Hey Detroit Lions, let’s beat the Bucs today! 🏴‍☠️ Posted by Detroit Zoo on Sunday, January 21, 2024

The zoo, and everyone in the comments, are cheering on the Detroit Lions to win Sunday's game.