Lions feast on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Zoo
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo has some lions of their own and the zoo says the animals had a little added motivation during their daily enrichment activity Sunday.
The zoo shared a social media video showing their lions chewing up a football-shaped item with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on it.
The zoo, and everyone in the comments, are cheering on the Detroit Lions to win Sunday's game.
