Lions feast on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Zoo

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Zoo has some lions of their own and the zoo says the animals had a little added motivation during their daily enrichment activity Sunday.

The zoo shared a social media video showing their lions chewing up a football-shaped item with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo on it.

GO LIONS!

🦁 These lions had a little added motivation during their daily enrichment activity. Hey Detroit Lions, let’s beat the Bucs today! 🏴‍☠️

Posted by Detroit Zoo on Sunday, January 21, 2024

The zoo, and everyone in the comments, are cheering on the Detroit Lions to win Sunday's game. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 4:27 PM EST

