Lions fan from England finds Michigan family that introduced him to the fandom 40 years ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit Lions fan who lives in England, has found the Michigan family that introduced him to the fandom 40 years ago.

"It was pretty emotional, I was stunned I have to say," said Alan Bolchover.

Bolchover lives in London, but has been a Lions fan ever since 1985. At eleven years old he was in Ireland on vacation and ended up on a horse cart tour with a family from Detroit.

"I think they might have been the first Americans that I'd ever met," he said. "I mean for me they were just so glamorous; I mean it sounds crazy, right? This family from Detroit, but they were so glamorous, and I'd met them, and of course talking about sports, and I love sport."

He said the family told him about the majesty of Lions football, and gave him a Lions hat, and he's been a true fan ever since.

Last month ahead of the NFC Championship Game, he posted in a Detroit Lions Facebook group saying he was looking for that Michigan family he met 40 years ago.

"When I posted it, I was always thinking, are they going to think there's some limey who's never been to Detroit now talking about his love of the Lions, but he's never actually been. So, there's a little bit of me that was a bit concerned about posting it. But actually, it's been 100% positive, and so encouraging, so welcoming and so kind."

He ended up finding the family, they even had photos from that day.

"Through this grainy old 1985 photo, taken with some old camera, I immediately recognized myself," said Bolchover.

He said he plans on making a trip to Detroit soon to meet the family, tour the city, and of course, catch a lion's game.

"I've got an insight into the people, the heart of people who live in Michigan and Detroit. They've really inspired me and made me feel really happy."