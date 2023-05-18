Lions center Frank Ragnow hosts inaugural Skeet Shoot Showdown fundraiser

LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow hosted his inaugural Skeet Shoot Showdown fundraiser at Bald Mountain Shooting Range in Lake Orion Thursday.

Ragnow and his Lions teammates competed in a 14-station skeet shoot tournament Thursday afternoon to benefit Ragnow's Rags Remembered Foundation. Proceeds from the event go towards Ragnow's Camp Huddle Up and Huddle-at-Home program that assists grieving youth and their families.

A dinner and awards presentation followed the tournament, as well as live and silent auctions.