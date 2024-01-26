Lions, 49ers fans converge on the Bay Area for NFC Championship

Lions, 49ers fans from far and wide head to Bay Area on championship weekend Lions, 49ers fans from far and wide head to Bay Area on championship weekend 04:35

It's not uncommon for devoted sports fans to travel to attend away games of their favorite teams. But for the Detroit Lions fans heading to the Bay Area this weekend, the trek has extra significance as the team's first NFC Championship appearance since 1991.

It's another exciting road trip for Freddy Sarkis and Maggie Laframboise, diehard Detroit Lions fans for over 13 years.

"This year was the first year we decided to go on a road game, and that started with Kansas City, so I guess we picked a pretty good year to start going. This is our fifth road game this year," said Sarkis.

Hailing from Ontario, Canada, the pair touched down at SFO Friday morning, ready to cheer on the blue and silver in enemy territory. They join the rush of Lions fans making their way into the Bay Area.

"We've been pretty fortunate, had a good season. We've had the opportunity to high-five Brett Holmes, and a lot of the players. Just the energy you feel coming from the team and the players, it's surreal," added Sarkis.

"I have a great feeling about it. I'm hoping and expecting to see a lot of blue in the stadium," san Jean Virkus, another Lions fan.

Cyril Hackett, the owner of Kezar Pub for over 20 years, anticipates a packed house early on Sunday.

"It probably doesn't get much bigger than this, except for the next game, but this is gonna be the big one for us because most people have Super Bowl parties. We expect to be packed pretty early from early Sunday for soccer, like we'll have people here at 9 am although the game won't start until 3 pm," he said.

Hackett adds that the pub will be filled with a sea of colors starting Friday night, as fans from various corners converge to support their teams.

"Even though we're here in San Francisco, we have all sorts of fans come in from all over. There are some Lions fans that have been coming here throughout the season, and people that come into town for the weekend, for the game, and of course, local people wearing their red and white tonight," explained Hackett.

"It's basically California vs the world...I think Detroit is gonna put up a hell of a fight," said 49ers fan Sonny Villanueva.

Regardless of the outcome of the NFC Championship Game, this season has earned its place in Detroit sports history.

"The memories are awesome. We'll talk about this for a long time," said Freddy Sarkis.

