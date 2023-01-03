Watch CBS News
Lincoln Park repairs broken water main, ponding persists

By Andres Gutierrez

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT)Tuesday's rainfall caused some concerns for residents in a Lincoln Park neighborhood.

This comes as they have dealt with a flooded roadway on O'Connor and Porter Avenues. 

According to one resident, a broken water main has caused low water pressure for nearly a week.

The city manager informed CBS Detroit that they only became aware of the issue on Monday afternoon and have since sent crews to make repairs. 

Although the break has been fixed, there was some ponding in the area Tuesday. 

At this time, the city advises that there is no need to boil water.

