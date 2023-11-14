VIDEO: Lincoln Park police search for person of interest after youth sports center damaged by fire

Lincoln Park police search for person of interest caught on camera after youth sports center destroyed in fire

Lincoln Park police search for person of interest caught on camera after youth sports center destroyed in fire

Lincoln Park police search for person of interest caught on camera after youth sports center destroyed in fire

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Lincoln Park Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a person of interest in connection to an arson that happened at the Lincoln Park Junior Rails and Cheer building in October.

The incident happened at about 4:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, at 4050 River Drive, according to police.

Multiple departments responded to the fire, but the building could not be saved.

Lincoln Park police released footage and are looking to identify the individual shown in the video.

Anyone with information about this crime or who this person of interest may be is urged to contact Lincoln Park Detective Lieutenant Hammerle at 313-381-1800 x2233 or Detective Brown at 313-381-1800 x2231 and reference complaint 23-22486.

Police say tips can remain anonymous.