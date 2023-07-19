Lincoln Park man charged in bike theft that led to officer-involved shooting

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 30-year-old Lincoln Park man has been charged in connection to stealing a bike from a 21-year-old that led to an officer-involved shooting Friday.

Alexander Scott Webster has been charged with two counts of felonious assault.

The incident happened at about midnight on Friday, July 14, in the area of Marion Avenue between Oconner and Russell avenues.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Webster allegedly robbed the bike from the 21-year-old man with a knife. When the victim went back to the area to get his bike back, it is alleged that Webster appeared and tried to hit the victim with his car.

The victim then fired a gun at Webster's car but did not strike him.

Lincoln Park officers responded to the 1550 block of Marion Ave., and when they arrived, Webster allegedly tried to hit them with his vehicle.

Officials say officers then fired shots at Webster's vehicle, striking him. Webster sped off but was later taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

He was arraigned Monday, July 17, and will remain in jail. His probable cause conference is set for July 25.