Lift Manufacturing welcomes students to learn skill trades, industry practices

(CBS DETROIT)

- Crafting a career in manufacturing is sparking Shahveev Muhammed's interest.

He's a senior at Randolph Career and Technical Center, a Detroit High School that specializes in skill trades.

"You can make different things or you can like join metals, different types of metals together," Muhammed said.

Students from local high schools and colleges got a chance to put their skills to work at LIFT Manufacturing in Detroit.

Kids got a chance to practice metal fusion with torches, while operating virtual simulators that functions like a video game.

"What I like to tell the students when they come into my classroom for a tour, welding is the basis of everything," said Randolph Program Manager Kevin Cartwright.

"Welding is responsible for the clothes on your back. Without the sewing machines, you got no clothes, right. So, it's kind of like the basis. It's the skeleton of the building. A welder's here first in most cases."

Every year LIFT welcome students on Manufacturing Day to them an inside view on the industry and how it works.

"That's one of the reasons we open our doors here because Michigan has a manufacturing heritage and so that's why we are here in the Corktown neighborhood, why we open our doors to students to show them what manufacturing looks like here in 2022," said LIFT Senior Director of Communications Joe Steele.

Muhammed says the hands-on experience gives him a glimpse into the future.

A future he's forecasting to be bright in the world of welding.

"I love using my hands," Muhammed said.

"That's what I'm good at really. I actually want to like get really great at welding and then I want to like start my own business and then after I start my own business. I want to help other people learn how to weld and some of my friends, teach them how to weld."