License plate readers hot topic again at Detroit's Board of Police Commissioners

(CBS DETROIT) - License plate readers were once again the topic of discussion at Thursday's Detroit Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners listened to supporters and critics of the tool. The Detroit Police Department is planning to spend $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds to purchase the new cameras.

Chief James White attended Thursday's meeting. Speaking to the commission, the chief reaffirmed that the cameras take photos of license plates.

White says DPD currently has 85 stationary license plate readers, 33 flock license plate readers, and 110 mobile license plate readers, with three trailers outfitted with license plate readers.

White says the department has been using license plate readers since 2018. He says they will not be using the devices to share personal information.

The chief is hoping the newest additions will help cover different intersections citywide, noting recent murders, like the murder of Patrice Wilson, he added this is another tool to help them keep the city safe.

"We [DPD] said what if we had more plate readers because we are up auto thefts some 30%. Working-class folk who wake up and see that their car isn't there are calling my office and saying what are you doing about auto theft," White told the board.

Commissioners questioned the length of time the data will be stored. White stated data will be kept for 30-90 days.

Commissioners did vote to adopt the resolution. Another public hearing will take place soon to get more input from the community.