Less humidity for Thursday to end the week in SE Michigan

Warm and sunny to wrap up our week

Warm and sunny to wrap up our week

Warm and sunny to wrap up our week

(CBS DETROIT) — A cold front passed through Wednesday night, leaving us with less wind and less humidity for Thursday. Temperatures will still be warm but not as hot as we've been experiencing over the last few days.

Clear skies remained through Wednesday night as temperatures dropped to overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Sunshine will remain throughout Thursday as highs reach around 80 degrees, and winds will be coming from the southwest at 5 to 9 mph.

For your latest NEXT Weather forecast, watch on air on CBS Detroit, online on CBSDetroit.com, or streaming on the CBS Detroit app, Paramount+, or PlutoTV.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit