Lenox Township man arrested, accused of fatal stabbing

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man from Lenox Township was arrested following a fatal stabbing, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 57300 block of Millstone Pond Blvd. for an alleged stabbing where the victim was not breathing.

Deputies arrived and helped assist a witness with CPR until EMS arrived to render aid but the victim died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.