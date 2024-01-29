Watch CBS News
Local News

Lenox Township man arrested, accused of fatal stabbing

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 29, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 29, 2024 04:01

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 24-year-old man from Lenox Township was arrested following a fatal stabbing, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

On Sunday around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 57300 block of Millstone Pond Blvd. for an alleged stabbing where the victim was not breathing. 

Deputies arrived and helped assist a witness with CPR until EMS arrived to render aid but the victim died at the scene, the sheriff's office said.  

The suspect was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on January 29, 2024 / 4:04 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.