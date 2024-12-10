Lenawee County sees significant increase in whooping cough cases in 2024

(CBS DETROIT) — Lenawee County health officials are warning residents about a significant rise in cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

As of Dec. 5, the Lenawee County Health Department has seen 23 confirmed cases in 2024, compared to one case in 2023. County health officials say this year's surge "reflects broader trends, with high pertussis activity reported across Michigan and highlights the need for community awareness and preventive measures."

In late November, state health officials had confirmed more than 1,100 cases of pertussis this year. Between 2017 and 2019, the state averaged 596 cases of whooping cough each year.

Early symptoms of pertussis can resemble a common cold, and symptoms can take five to 10 days to appear after being exposed. Babies and children might not have a cough but could have pauses in their breathing, which can cause their skin to look bluish or cause shortness of breath. Later symptoms include uncontrolled coughing fits.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 364 pertussis infections were reported to health officials during the week of Thanksgiving, making it the worst Thanksgiving week for whooping cough cases in several years.

The CDC recommends that infants, children, adolescents and those who are pregnant receive the pertussis vaccine, as well as adults who haven't received a dose as a child or adult.

State health officials said 82.9% of children have received their first dose of the Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis (DTaP) vaccine by the time they are three months old, but only 65.6% of 19-month-olds received the four recommended doses.